Family pay tribute to murder victim Lauren Evans as ‘beautiful inside and out’

The family of a 22-year-old woman who was found dead at a house in Staffordshire have paid tribute to her as “sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days”.

Staffordshire Police have said the death of Lauren Evans, from Bridgend in South Wales, is being treated as murder.

Miss Evans was found dead in Hednesford, near Cannock, on June 25 by emergency crews who also discovered the body of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Daniel Duffield, aged 24.

Duffield, who appeared on the Channel 4’s documentary series 999: On The Frontline, was employed as a paramedic at Willenhall, near Wolverhampton.

Officers have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with either death.

In a statement issued through police on Thursday, Lauren’s family said: “On the 25 June 2024 we tragically, prematurely and unnecessarily had our beautiful daughter Lauren taken from us at the tender age of 22.

“Lauren was truly beautiful inside and out and will forever be in our memories.

“She was adored by her parents, younger sister, grandparents, family and friends because she was a gorgeous, soft natured, sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days.

“Lauren’s thoughtful, caring and loving nature made her endearing to so many during her short life and she had so much more love to give and smiles to share with family and friends in the future.”

The family members added: “Lauren loved our family dog, Poppy, and her little puppy, Milly, with the two of them forming such a strong mutual bond in only the short time they sadly had together.

“Lauren achieved academic success and was soon to start her chosen career in mental health nursing, in which we know she would have excelled and been an attentive and caring nurse.

“A special person has been lost to so many who had the privilege to know her and to those who would have had the pleasure of meeting her in the future. We have lost a special daughter, with her sister, losing a loving companion and soul mate who wanted to share so many more experiences with Lauren.

“You were always loved, will always be in our memories and by our side and we will unconditionally love you forever Lauren.

“We kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected, and we are allowed to grieve for our cherished Lauren in peace at this sad and traumatic time”.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker, from Staffordshire’s major investigations department, said: “Following the launch of our investigation and inquiries conducted by our major investigations team, we are treating Lauren’s death as a murder.

“We want to reassure the community that we are not seeking any other party in connection with Lauren’s death and are continuing to build a file for HM Coroner.

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain that the families are feeling after this tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the families of those affected.”