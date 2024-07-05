Keir we go – the newspaper front pages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Keir we go – the newspaper front pages

By Press Association
What the papers say – July 5 (PA)
What the papers say – July 5 (PA)

Newspapers published revised front pages on Friday as Labour secured the number of seats to form the next Government.

The i runs with the same headline about a “Labour landslide” as its earlier edition with a few updates saying Sir Keir Starmer and Labour have been named as the winners of 2024’s General Election.

A fresh front for the UK edition of the Financial Times also described Labour’s win as a “landslide”.

The new front page for The Times features Sir Keir’s victory speech, in which the victorious Labour leader tells his supporters and the country: “You have voted; it is time for us to deliver.”

The Sun’s 4am edition declares Sir Keir as the “winner by smiles” with the paper running with a full-page image of the next prime minister and his wife, Victoria.

The Daily Express focuses on the Conservatives as outgoing ministers were beaten in a “devastating election bloodbath”.

The earlier release of newspaper front pages from The Independent, the Daily Mail, and The Daily Telegraph are still emblazoned with two words: “Labour landslide.”

The front page of The Guardian focuses on the exit poll which had Labour on course for victory.

The Daily Mirror looks beyond what has been an intense election night for all, shifting focus to the Labour government of tomorrow with: “Keir we go.”

The Metro used a pun to report on the result, dubbing the Labour leader “Keir Stormer”, describing how he stormed to crisis the finish line to become Prime Minister.

Lastly, the Daily Star has dedicated its front page to recounting its favourite moments from the last 14 years of a Conservative government.