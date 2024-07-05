Prince of Wales to attend England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland

The Prince of Wales will attend England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Prince, who is the president of the Football Association, will be present to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team in Dusseldorf as they seek to secure a place in the semi-finals.

He has already attended one of England’s games at the tournament, the group-stage draw with Denmark in Frankfurt.

His appearance will come after Southgate expressed well-wishes to new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir’s Labour Party won a landslide victory in the General Election, ending the party’s 14-year hiatus from power.

The avid football fan is likely to tune into the match as he adjusts to the new role.

Asked on Thursday if he had any advice for Starmer and who he thought had the tougher of the two jobs, Southgate replied: “Well, I’m not envious of his job. No, I don’t have any advice.

“I think when you’re in a position of responsibility, as I am, you realise that advice comes from every direction.

“Everybody has a simple solution to complex problems, so I’m sure he’s going to be inundated with that sort of feel.

“Yeah, having been in the role I have, the one thing I would do is not be offering any additional issues for him by speaking publicly about anything, so I wish him well.”

Despite progressing to the last eight, England have failed to click into gear at the finals and face a Swiss team which comfortably eliminated holders Italy in the last 16.

It has been reported Southgate is considering a change in formation to a back three in a bid to improve England’s fortunes.

Southgate’s team were seconds away from going out in the last round before a Jude Bellingham overhead kick took their match against Slovakia to extra-time.