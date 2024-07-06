Three men charged with burglary after woman found dead in Leicester property

Three men have been charged with burglary after a woman was found dead in a property in Leicester, with one man further accused of preventing the lawful burial of a body and fraud.

The woman’s body was found in a property in Radiant Road, Thurncourt, on Thursday morning, according to Leicestershire Police.

Carl Sanders, 48, of Flamborough Road, Leicester, has been charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body, burglary and three counts of fraud by false misrepresentation.

Richard Chapman, 39, and Christopher Chapman, 35, both of no fixed address, have each been charged with burglary.

All three men have been remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Two men, aged 48 and 39, who were arrested have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A post-mortem examination has been completed and further tests will be carried out.