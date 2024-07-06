Four arrested at pro-Palestinian march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Four arrested at pro-Palestinian march

By Press Association
People take part in a pro-Palestine march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Tejas Sandhu/PA)
People take part in a pro-Palestine march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Tejas Sandhu/PA)

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences at a pro-Palestinian march in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence relating to a placard, while three more were held on suspicion of breaching Public Order Act conditions imposed on the march, the force said on X.

Tens of thousands of protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the first time under the new Labour Government in central London on Saturday.

The march, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, formed in Russell Square before following a route through the city and ending with speeches near Portcullis House.

Previous versions of the march which have taken place regularly since October had ended at Whitehall.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered opposite Downing Street and was marshalled by Met officers, despite the conditions requiring the protest to remain on the Victoria Embankment.

Jeremy Corbyn, re-elected as an independent MP for Islington North on Friday, was among those in attendance at the demonstration.

The former Labour leader told protesters on stage: “Palestine was on the ballot in this election – and I promise to stay true to my word to stand up for the Palestinian people.

“We said it to the Tories, and now we will say it to Labour: a government that sells arms to Israel is a government that is complicit in crimes against humanity.

“A change in government doesn’t change the facts that the people of Gaza are still being murdered in their sleep.

Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn addresses a march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign
Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn addresses a march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Tejas Sandhu/PA)

“And it doesn’t change the fact that there is only one path to a just and lasting peace: an end to the occupation of Palestine.”

Speaking to the PA news agency afterwards, Mr Corbyn suggested the pro-Palestinian marches had directly influenced the results of the general election.

He said: “The Labour vote was lower on Thursday than it was in 2019 and 2017, and Labour lost seats to independents – five independents were elected.

“The common thread running through their campaigns was Gaza.”

Police had also been prepared for a rumoured Just Stop Oil protest to be held in Parliament Square, which did not appear to take place.

Around 700 Met officers were due to be on duty in London over the weekend, the force said.