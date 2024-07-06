William among fans celebrating England’s Euro 2024 win over Switzerland

The Prince of Wales was among football fans rejoicing as England won their Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland on penalties, calling the game “nail biting to the very end” in a post on social media.

The game finished 1-1 but England emerged victorious after a tense penalty shootout which saw them beat their opponents to reach the semi-finals.

William, who is president of the FA, was in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena watching the match and was seen cheering on England throughout the game.

Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W https://t.co/NGgVRwqcw6 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 6, 2024

In a personally-signed message on X, he said: “Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also posted online to mark England’s win, saying: “Calm under pressure. Brilliant win @England.”

William was seen out of his seat and punching the air after England equalised in the 80th minute, around five minutes after Switzerland scored the first goal.

Elsewhere, England fans were pictured celebrating Bukayo Saka’s equaliser as they watched from a series of screenings, including at BOXPARK, Wembley, Sandown Park, Esher and Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire.

England fans were jubilant after the team equalised (Zac Goodwin/PA)

One man crowd-surfed shirtless at Millennium Square in Leeds to celebrate Saka’s strike.

The match went to extra time with the two teams drawing 1-1.

In BOXPARK, fans danced to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba singing, “I get knocked down, but I get up again”, as they prepared to watch extra time.

England fans at Millennium Square in Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)

After 30 minutes of no goals, the two sides entered into a tense penalty shootout, which England won after netting all five attempts.

The Switzerland clash was Southgate’s 100th game in charge of the senior national team and his 24th match as England manager at a major tournament – nine more than anyone else in history.