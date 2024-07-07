Claim received for Friday’s £33 million EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claim received for Friday’s £33 million EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
The jackpot claim will now go through the usual validation process (Dave Thompson/PA)
A claim has been made for the £33 million EuroMillions jackpot won in Friday’s draw, organisers have confirmed.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said a single UK ticket-holder had come forward for the £33,078,306.60 prize.

The winning player matched all five main numbers, which were 11, 13, 29, 31 and 47, and the two Lucky Stars of 01 and 11.

The EuroMillions claim will now go through the usual validation process before any prize is paid out at an appointment with one of The National Lottery’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticketholder will decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

It comes after a single ticket holder also won the £15 million Lotto Must Be Won jackpot on Saturday, which has yet to be claimed.

A total of five millionaires have been made across the Lotto and EuroMillions draws this weekend, with three further players scrooping £1 million each.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a wonderful weekend, with a whooping wealth of winners walking away with a win.

“Over two million prizes have been won in just these two draws across two days which is astonishing, and we urge all players to check their tickets so they can see if they are a Lotto or EuroMillions winner.

“The big EuroMillions winner will now receive our full support through the validation process and help to enable them to quickly start to enjoy their truly life-changing win. 

“And we look forward to meeting the £15m Lotto jackpot winner once they give us a call.”

It is the second time the EuroMillions jackpot has been won in the UK this year, after Richard and Debbie Nuttall from Lancashire won £61m on January 30.