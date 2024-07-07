Woman charged with murder following death of man in his 60s

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man in his 60s in Essex.

Georgia Wildman, 30, was charged on Sunday after the man died in hospital earlier this week, Essex Police said.

The force was called to reports of a serious assault in Willingale Road, Loughton, around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries before he died on Thursday.

Specialist officers are now supporting the man’s family.

Wildman, of Mornington Road, Loughton, was charged following inquiries as part of a murder investigation by Essex Police’s Serious Crime Directorate.

She is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with Essex Police by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service, citing incident 1243 of 3 July.