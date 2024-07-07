Man arrested on suspicion of murder as tributes paid to ‘gentle giant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder as tributes paid to ‘gentle giant’

By Press Association
Fintan McDwyer was described by his family as a gentle giant (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Fintan McDwyer was described by his family as a gentle giant (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, with police wanting to speak to anyone who saw a man dressed all in black wearing a balaclava near the scene.

Emergency services attended a property on Platt Lane in Fallowfield, Manchester, at 8.50am on Monday July 1 where they found the body of Fintan McDwyer.

Mr McDwyer’s family have paid tribute to him as their “own gentle giant” who was a “true gentleman” with a “wonderful sense of humour”.

Officers believe a “violent assault” took place at the property, with Mr McDwyer suffering fatal injuries thought to have been caused by a “sharp instrument”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Longsight, Manchester, on suspicion of murder and has been taken to custody ahead of police questioning.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw a man walking in the area of Platt Fields Park, Fallowfield, and Birchfields Park, Rusholme, at around 4am and 4.30am on June 30 dressed in all black and wearing a balaclava to contact police.

“Fintan was our own gentle giant, with a calm and reassuring presence,” Mr McDwyer’s family said.

“He had the most wonderful, soft, Irish lilt.

“He was a true gentleman, had a wonderful sense of humour, and always had a twinkle in his eye.

“There isn’t anyone who would say a bad word about Fintan, and it breaks our hearts that he has been denied years to be with his sons and grandchildren.”

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses at pace, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout the investigation.

“Our investigation is moving quickly, and we continue to work round the clock to capture a picture of what happened to Fintan.

“I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. Information could benefit our investigation massively, so please do not stay silent.”

Those with information or footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 5415 quoting log 695 of 1/7/24, via the force’s website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.