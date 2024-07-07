King hosts West Indies cricket team ahead of Lord’s Test match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King hosts West Indies cricket team ahead of Lord’s Test match

By Press Association
Charles invited the cricket team to Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
The King has hosted the West Indies cricket team ahead of its first Test match against England at Lord’s.

Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth, expressed his care and concern for those affected by Hurricane Beryl as he met the squad at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The team were joined by High Commissioners from across the Caribbean region.

Earlier this week, the King sent his and his family’s “heartfelt condolences” to the people of the region following the death and destruction caused by the hurricane.

Charles spoke with the prime ministers of Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica on Friday to hear more about the situation on the ground, Buckingham Palace said.

Charles expressed his concern over the situation regarding Hurricane Beryl (Yui Mok/PA)

It is understood the King has asked to be kept informed about the situation of those affected by Hurricane Beryl, and will likely make further calls with leaders in the coming days.

The UK has announced a new support package up to £500,000 for Caribbean countries affected by the destruction of the hurricane, which was the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.

Speaking after the audience with His Majesty, team Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said: “We were honoured to be invited and it was a great opportunity for the whole team to be here.

“Hurricane Beryl has been devastating but we want to make West Indians proud and put a smile on their faces during these tough times.”

Brathwaite said he had a “good chat” with Charles, including speaking about horses, and that he was hoping to “make the region proud” with their performances.

The West Indies will begin their first Test against England on July 10 before two further Tests are played between the nations at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and Edgbaston in Birmingham later this month.

The meeting caps off a busy week for Charles, having visited Scotland with the Queen for several days to mark Holyrood Week and met both the outgoing and incoming Prime Ministers on Friday, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.