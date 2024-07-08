Church of England Synod hears of ‘trench warfare’ on same-sex blessings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church of England Synod hears of ‘trench warfare’ on same-sex blessings

By Press Association
The first same-sex blessings took place in December but disagreement remains, the Church of England Synod heard (Joe Giddens/PA)
The first same-sex blessings took place in December but disagreement remains, the Church of England Synod heard (Joe Giddens/PA)

An archbishop has described as “trench warfare” the process since the Church of England approved blessings for same-sex couples, while the Synod was warned there could be a split due to continued disagreement on the matter.

A meeting of the church’s parliament on Monday heard further debate on standalone services for couples to be blessed.

In February 2023, Synod voted in favour of offering blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages after a marathon debate across two days.

In December the first same-sex partnerships received blessings as part of wider services, but some have argued that blessings should be allowed to take place at standalone services rather than only during regular public worship such as the Eucharist or Evensong.

A meeting of the latest Synod in York saw members vote to approve a motion which included a request to the House of Bishops that restrictions on using such prayers in standalone services are removed, alongside “pastoral reassurance” for clergy who do not wish to carry them out.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell made a reference to the Christmas Truce in 1914 of the Second World War, saying: “Synod, after what has I think for all of us felt like 18 months of trench warfare on this issue, I just wonder whether the time has come to put down our rifles and could I suggest a little game of football in no man’s land?”

Despite speaking in support of the motion, he acknowledged that “what’s before us isn’t what everyone wants, it’s not really what anyone wants, but it is an Anglican way forward”.

He insisted that “no parish, no priest has to offer these prayers” and, once more detail has been worked out, standalone services can take place while those who “for reasons of conscience and theological conviction cannot support this will have access to “pastoral care, sacramental care and teaching ministry”.

Reverend Ian Paul warned that passing the motion would “focus a split in practice”.

He told those gathered: “The reason is that nowhere in Scripture, nowhere in the history of the church catholic, nowhere in the Church of England’s own doctrine, nowhere in past statements by the House of Bishops until very recently, has sexual ethics been ‘a thing indifferent on which we can agree to disagree’. We can’t.”

Speaking after the debate, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “The only way forward is a watertight and enduring protection of conscience.

“We are now at the point of seeking to work out how that works; it must give those of all views a place as treasured and flourishing parts of the Church of England, and the protection must have teeth to protect against harassment and bullying.”

The matter will come before Synod again in February, by which time an update is also expected from a special commission which is carrying out a theological feasibility study around clergy in same-sex civil marriages.

Also on Monday, Synod overwhelmingly passed a motion to support a call for Church of England bishops to press the Government for a review of the adequacy of social security provision and consider the feasibility of introducing a so-called “essentials Guarantee” to ensure everyone can afford the basics in life.

The motion also urged bishops, especially those in the House of Lords to “strongly encourage” the Government to do “everything possible” to bring about an immediate end to the two-child benefit limit, something Mr Welby has previously spoken strongly about.

The Labour Government has not promised to end the cap, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying before his election that he would do so “in an ideal world” but that “we haven’t got the resources to do it at the moment”.