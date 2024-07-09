What the papers say – July 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – July 9

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The first days of the new Labour Government and the bombing of a children’s hospital in Kyiv dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The hospital bombing dominates the front of the Daily Mirror, which blames Vladimir Putin for the “atrocity in Ukraine”.

The Times joins the bombing and the new government together ahead of Sir Keir Starmer’s trip to the Nato summit in Washington as it says pressure has increased on the Prime Minister to increase defence spending.

The Daily Mail is on similar ground, saying the bombing shows why the UK and Nato need to raise spending on defence.

On home soil, Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first major speech in the role also features heavily, the i saying she is “ready for war” over the green belt as part of plans for housing and planning reform.

The Chancellor warned of tough choices, ordered analysis of Conservative pending and sound “the alarm on finances”, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Express says she raised the possibility of “punishing tax rises” amid a report on the state of the country’s finances.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting attracts the attention of The Guardian as he promises funding to “fix the front door to the NHS”.

The appointment of Anneliese Dodds as women’s minister leads The Daily Telegraph with JK Rowling and tennis star Martina Navratilova among feminist campaigners to criticise the decision over a failure to define the word “woman”.

The Independent turns its attention to health issues and a review of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which it says found a “toxic and dysfunctional culture”.

Travel delays feature on the front of the Metro, which says thousands of holidaymakers have been left grounded due to cancelled flights.

And the Daily Star turns to Jay-Z for its headline on a story about an ice cream van being caught out by the tide on a beach.