Prince of Wales to return to former airbase as honorary air commodore

The Prince of Wales is to return to his former airbase for the first time since becoming its honorary air commodore.

On Tuesday, William will visit RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales, as its Royal Honorary Air Commodore, after he took over the role from the King in August last year.

The prince and the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, lived together on Anglesey as newlyweds when he served as an RAF search and rescue pilot at the base from 2010 to 2013.

The site is the RAF’s only station in Wales and is home to the No 4 Flying Training School (4FTS), for the UK’s next generation of fighter pilots.

William will tour RAF Valley, his former airbase (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crews at the base are also trained for mountain and maritime operations across the world.

During his visit, William will have the opportunity to take part in a simulated fire response and to meet crew members stationed at the base and their families.

He will tour the base, visit the air traffic control tower and learn about plans to refurbish the second runway before presenting the annual Prince of Wales Award to the best qualified flying instructor.

William is also due to meet the response team from the RAF Mountain Rescue Service (MRS).