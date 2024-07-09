Prince of Wales to return to former airbase as honorary air commodore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales to return to former airbase as honorary air commodore

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales will return to Anglesey to visit RAF Valley (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Prince of Wales is to return to his former airbase for the first time since becoming its honorary air commodore.

On Tuesday, William will visit RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales, as its Royal Honorary Air Commodore, after he took over the role from the King in August last year.

The prince and the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, lived together on Anglesey as newlyweds when he served as an RAF search and rescue pilot at the base from 2010 to 2013.

The site is the RAF’s only station in Wales and is home to the No 4 Flying Training School (4FTS), for the UK’s next generation of fighter pilots.

A sign at the entrance to RAF Valley in north Wales
William will tour RAF Valley, his former airbase (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crews at the base are also trained for mountain and maritime operations across the world.

During his visit, William will have the opportunity to take part in a simulated fire response and to meet crew members stationed at the base and their families.

He will tour the  base, visit the air traffic control tower and learn about plans to refurbish the second runway before presenting the annual Prince of Wales Award to the best qualified flying instructor.

William is also due to meet the response team from the RAF Mountain Rescue Service (MRS).