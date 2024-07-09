Dame Shirley Bassey among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Shirley Bassey among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey will be among those receiving honours during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Welsh singer, 87, was made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list for her services to music, having previously become a dame in the 1999 honours list.

Dame Shirley, known for recording the Bond songs Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger, has had an album in the top 40 of the UK albums chart in seven consecutive decades.

The King will preside at the ceremony.

Speaking to the PA news agency after learning of her honour, she said: “Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings.

“Music has been a constant companion in my life.

“As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of travelling the world and never imagined that one day my voice would take me to where I am now.

“Every step of my career has been about taking that chance, believing in myself and making that leap.

“I live to sing and love to perform.

“Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege.

“My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”

Also being honoured on Tuesday is Surrey and England cricketer Sam Curran, who was made an MBE in the 2023 Birthday Honours.

England’s Sam Curran during the T20 World Cup in 2022
England’s Sam Curran during the T20 World Cup in 2022 (PA)

Part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 26-year-old took the most wickets for England that year and was named Player of the Tournament.

Scottish-born celebrity chef Adam Handling will also visit Windsor to be made an MBE for services to hospitality and international trade.

Handling won the BBC series Great British Menu in 2023 and was a finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013.