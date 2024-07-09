‘Mystic meerkats’ predict England victory against Netherlands in Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Mystic meerkats’ predict England victory against Netherlands in Euros

By Press Association
The ‘mystic meerkats’ at Drusillas Park have predicted a win for England in the semi-final of Euro 2024 (Drusillas Park/PA)
The ‘mystic meerkats’ at Drusillas Park have predicted a win for England in the semi-final of Euro 2024 (Drusillas Park/PA)

A group of “mystic meerkats” has predicted England will beat the Netherlands in the semi-final of Euro 2024, earning the Three Lions another shot at the footballing trophy.

The “psychic powers” of the meerkats at Drusillas Park in East Sussex have accurately forecast victories for the home team throughout the tournament so far, with their keepers hoping they continue their winning streak of predictions.

England will face the Netherlands in Wednesday’s semi-final after beating Switzerland in a penalty shoot-out on Saturday to reach the final four.

And according to the meerkats, the England squad should be guaranteed the win.

The animals make their selection by choosing one of two buckets of nuts – a favourite meerkat snack – each with a flag on the side to represent the opposing teams.

The containers are placed side by side before the meerkats are released, and whichever bucket is surrounded by the most animals is declared the winner, with the England offering being the firm favourite so far.

A group of meerkats surrounding a yellow bucket with an England flag on the side while a blue bucket with a Netherlands flag on the side is left untouched
The meerkats’ at Drusillas Park have predicted another victory for England in Euro 2024 (Drusillas Park/PA)

Head keeper Gemma Romanis said “you shouldn’t doubt the mystic meerkats’ psychic powers”, adding her fellow keepers have “everything crossed” for England.

“I think we were all quite surprised with Saturday’s result, when yet again the England squad came through when we really needed them to,” Ms Romanis said.

“It just goes to show, that you shouldn’t doubt the mystic meerkats psychic powers.”

Drusillas head keeper Gemma Romanis crouching in front of the two buckets with the meerkats
Drusillas head keeper Gemma Romanis with her predictive pals (Drusillas Park/PA)

In their latest test, some of the predictive pack did show interest in the Netherlands bucket, with Ms Romanis adding: “So we don’t think it will be an easy match for the Lions.

“But they do seem sure England will pull it out of the bag again and make it through to the finals.

“We’re all keeping everything crossed for the England team and hoping they win as the meerkats have predicted.

“The meerkats have already forecast that England have what it takes to play their way into the finals, so it’s a double vote of confidence from them. Let’s hope it comes true on Wednesday.”