Artist gives used tea bags new ‘lease of life’ by painting UK landmarks on them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Artist gives used tea bags new ‘lease of life’ by painting UK landmarks on them

By Press Association
Caroline West has painted UK landmarks, including Stonehenge, on used teabags (Ella Sandy/Caroline West/PA)
Caroline West has painted UK landmarks, including Stonehenge, on used teabags (Ella Sandy/Caroline West/PA)

An artist has given used tea bags “another lease of life” by painting famous UK landmarks on them and turned an item which is often discarded into “something beautiful”.

Caroline West, 49, began painting on tea bags in August 2023 as sustainability has always been something she is passionate about, and has depicted everything from popular landmarks including Stonehenge to nature scenes on the unique canvas.

She has painted around 70 tea bags and counting, and said it takes between an hour to and hour and a half to complete a creation, depending on the level of detail.

Painting on tea bag
Mrs West’s painting of Tower Bridge (Caroline West/PA)

“I really love the idea of just taking something that you would normally discard or throw away and then transforming it into a work of art and giving it another lease of life,” Mrs West, who is based in Waterlooville, in Hampshire, told the PA news agency.

“I just think we’re all so busy all the time and it is hard to take the time to slow down and notice the beauty in the everyday things that are often taken for granted.

Building painted on tea bag
Mrs West said her favourite landmark to paint has been Stonehenge (Caroline West/PA)

“I liked the idea of using tea bags as a way to turn something mundane into something beautiful.”

The process begins by drying out used tea bags – which can take a few days – cutting them up, scraping out all the tea and ironing them flat.

Woman painting
It can take between an hour to an hour and a half to complete each painting (Ella Sandy/PA)

The edges are then cut off, the tea bag is placed on backing paper, a base layer is applied and then the art can begin using acrylic paint.

“It’s quite a process because you’ve got to wait for that to fully dry because the tea bags are quite absorbent,” she added.

“Then, you just gradually build up the layers, tape them up at the ends, take it off the backing paper and hope it doesn’t tear and swear a lot if it does.”

Yorkshire Tea tea bags have been a popular choice for the miniature works of art – something Mrs West gets from her mother as she is more of a fan of herbal tea.

Spinnaker Tower painting on tea bag
Mrs West’s take on Spinnaker Tower (Caroline West/PA)

“Weirdly, I don’t actually drink normal tea –  I drink herbal tea – so my mum saves me all the tea bags,” she said.

“I have done a little series because she drinks Yorkshire Tea of Yorkshire landmarks on Yorkshire Tea tea bags.”

The series happened around April and saw Mrs West replicate places including Saltburn Pier, Scarborough Castle, Humber Bridge and the Yorkshire Dales.

Tower Bridge, Stonehenge, Blackpool Tower and Snowdon have also been painted in tiny form by the artist.

Painting on tea bag
Mrs West’s depiction of Blackpool Tower (Caroline West/PA)

“I just thought it would be really nice and British to have British landmarks on British tea bags,” she added.

She has found a way to incorporate herbal tea bags in her work, adding they provide different pops of colour compared to their regular counterpart.

“My husband drinks fruit teas so that has a really nice pinky tone and I drink chamomile, so that produces a yellow tone,” she explained.

Her favourite landmark to paint has been Stonehenge, with the most enjoyable part of the process the start.

Art on tea bags
Mrs West’s paintings of Salturn Pier and the Yorkshire Dales on tea bags (Caroline West/PA)

“I really enjoy the beginning because I think the start of something is really exciting and the work is based on my ideas,” she said.

“I also quite enjoy the intricacy because I do like painting small; I just think there’s something magical about having a really small painting.”

Mrs West posts her work on social media and said people expressing an interest “means a lot to me”.

“It’s really lovely to get positive feedback on something I really love doing and people are just really amazed by the fact these paintings are on tea bags,” she added.

Art on tea bags
Mrs West’s takes on Durdle Door and Glastonbury Tor (Caroline West/PA)

She also dabbles in painting other small items including pumpkin seeds and leaves, and has even turned crisp packets into keyrings and necklaces.

More information about Mrs West’s work can be found here: https://www.carolouiseart.com/