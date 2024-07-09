Irish premier calls missile strike on Kyiv children’s hospital ‘despicable act’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish premier calls missile strike on Kyiv children’s hospital ‘despicable act’

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish premier Simon Harris has called a Russian missile strike on a major children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital a “despicable act”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 38 people were killed and almost 200 more injured in an intense daytime barrage that hit cities across the country on Monday.

Rescue operations have stretched into a second day after what was Russia’s heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months and one of the deadliest of the war, hitting seven of the city’s 10 districts.

Speaking on his way into a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Harris said the attack was “clearly a war crime”.

He said: “What we saw happen in Ukraine yesterday with the deliberate, horrific targeting of a children’s hospital is clearly a war crime.

“It’s clearly an act of brutality on a despicable scale, and it’s really important that just because the war in Ukraine is going on a long time, that we don’t in any way, shape or form allow Putin’s brutality, the illegalities, become in any way normalised.

“I think there’s an onus on every country to continue to speak up and speak out.”

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, called the destruction of hospitals, residential buildings and other infrastructure “abhorrent”.

“The evidence now widely available and some of it verified by Amnesty International experts, including videos of the strike that destroyed the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, consistently suggests that the hospital was hit by an inbound Russian cruise missile,” she said.

“Russian attempts to put the blame on Ukrainian air defence display a callous audacity which seeks to deflect from Russia’s responsibility for killing civilians and destroying medical facilities.

“The chilling images we have seen from the sites of two rounds of attacks in Kyiv today are a reminder of the cruelty of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.”

Ms Struthers added: “This tragic day must serve as yet another urgent alarm for the entire international community that immediate and effective action is needed for justice to be served.”