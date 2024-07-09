Drink-driver jailed for causing deaths of baby and aunt in 141mph crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Drink-driver jailed for causing deaths of baby and aunt in 141mph crash

By Press Association
Zackary Blades was killed instantly in the collision on the A1 between Chester-le-Street and Durham in May (Durham Police/PA)
Zackary Blades was killed instantly in the collision on the A1 between Chester-le-Street and Durham in May (Durham Police/PA)

A driver who was almost three times over the limit and who took a photo of his speedometer showing 141mph moments before he crashed into a car killing a baby and his aunt has been jailed for more than 17 years.

Mother Sharlona Warner tearfully described frantically searching for her eight-month-old son Zackary Blades who was thrown from her Peugeot 308, out of his car seat, and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway in the early hours of May 31, between Chester-le-Street and Durham.

Her sister Karlene was thrown from the backseat into the front airbags and both she and her nephew were killed instantly, Durham Crown Court heard.

Karlene Warner
Karlene Warner worked as a flight attendant (Durham Police/PA)

Darryl Anderson, 38, had been driving his Audi Q5 erratically from Newcastle Airport having drunk excessively on the plane back from a shortened holiday, after falling out with his wife.

By coincidence, Sharlona Warner had been to pick up her 30-year-old sister, a flight attendant, from the same airport.

Anderson, of Clarell Walk, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing last week.

Judge Joanne Kidd jailed him for 17 years and three months and banned him from driving for a further 21-and-a-half years when he is released.

Mug shot of Darryl Anderson
Darryl Anderson was almost three times over the limit (Durham Police/PA)

Around 50 friends and family members of the two victims were in court for the sentencing.

Judge Kidd told Anderson he had been playing “Russian roulette” with the lives of other drivers that night and a fatal crash was inevitable.

Anderson was breathalysed at the scene and police recorded a 95mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mg.

Police found an empty vodka bottle in the wreckage of his car.

Sharlona Warner, front right, the mother of eight-month-old Zackary Blades, speaks to the media alongside Detective Constable Natalie Horner outside Durham Crown Court
Sharlona Warner, front right, the mother of eight-month-old Zackary Blades, speaks to the media alongside Detective Constable Natalie Horner outside Durham Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He had been using WhatsApp while he drove and took a photograph on his phone in which Ms Warner’s Peugeot could be seen, showing the speedometer at 141mph, moments before the crash.

Analysis of the Audi’s computer showed he had the accelerator fully depressed, did not brake before impact, and that a collision warning light was illuminated on the dashboard.