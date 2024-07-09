Irish government says Budget 2025 will be worth 8.3bn euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish government says Budget 2025 will be worth 8.3bn euros

By Press Association
Finance Minister Jack Chambers (Niall Carson/PA)
Finance Minister Jack Chambers (Niall Carson/PA)

Budget 2025 will be worth 8.3 billion euros, according to a key fiscal document published by Ireland’s government.

Cabinet signed off on Tuesday on the Summer Economic Statement, which gives a broad sketch of what the next budgetary package will be worth.

It sets out a spending package of 6.9 billion euros and a tax package worth 1.4 billion euros for the Budget on October 1.

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking to the media outside Government Buildings in Dublin
Taoiseach Simon Harris (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

It also expects a surplus of six billion euros is projected for next year.

The July publication aims to increase transparency by giving more opportunities to question the government’s financial decision making.

Amid rumours of an election before the end of the year – and after a strong performance by the coalition government’s two main parties coupled with Sinn Fein’s lacklustre result in European and local elections – there has been a suggestion that there will be a Budget “giveaway” this autumn.

Asked about the prospect of a “giveaway” Budget on his way into Cabinet on Tuesday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said it would be an “expansionary” package.

The Fine Gael leader said the three coalition party leaders had had “a number of very intensive engagements” over Budget 2025 with the finance and public expenditure ministers.

He said the government was “very conscious of the need to balance” the country’s finances to help working families and the vulnerable people in society but without going back to the Irish economy’s “bad old days”.

“I always wonder what that phrase ‘giveaway budget’, what that actually means,” Mr Harris said.

“Every budget, when your economy is doing well, it does try to give people back some of their own money, and that’s what it is – some of their own money in terms of tax changes.

“And of course it does try to support people in society who need that the most: children at risk, people with disabilities, carers and our older people as well. Of course, that’s the approach we’ll take.

“I look forward to debating different budgetary strategies with the opposition in the days, weeks and months ahead, but of course, this budget will be an expansionary budget.

“But it will also be a budget that will make sure that we safeguard the future of our country, we made a number of very significant decisions last year, in terms of setting up funds for the future of our country, and being able to put money into infrastructure, into climate action, that’s really important that we do that as well.

“We never want to see this country go back to the bad old days of ‘because I have it I’ll spend it’.

“But at the same time, we need to recognise that there is a need to help working families and help certain groups in society.”

Last year’s budget was worth 6.4 billion euros, with 5.3 billion euros in spending and a tax package worth 1.1 billion euros.

Charities, opposition parties and other groups have begun to set out their requests for what should be included in Budget 2025.