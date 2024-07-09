Burglar who killed elderly siblings has appeal bid dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burglar who killed elderly siblings has appeal bid dismissed

By Press Association
Danville Neil had denied being at the scene, despite his DNA being found there (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A career criminal who was jailed for life almost 30 years after killing two elderly siblings has had a bid to challenge his convictions thrown out by the Court of Appeal.

Danville Neil was imprisoned for a minimum of 32 years in November 2022 for the murder of Second World War veteran William Bryan, 71, and the manslaughter of his sister, 74-year-old widow Anne Castle, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993.

The sentencing judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, said Neil’s actions were “unscrupulous” and “lacking in mercy”, describing the crime as “notorious and universally appalling”.

At a hearing on Tuesday, three judges dismissed Neil’s bid to challenge his convictions, with Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mrs Justice May and Judge Heather Norton, stating that there was not an “arguable ground” on which he could appeal.

Neil, who was 65 when he was sentenced, did not attend the short hearing in London.

His trial at the Old Bailey was told that Mr Bryan and Mrs Castle were beaten and restrained as Neil ransacked their flat in the search for valuables.

The victims had lived together in a flat in Bethnal Green since Mr Bryan was invalided out of the Army in 1945, with Mrs Castle being widowed in 1987.

Anne Castle, and William Bryan (PA)
Mrs Castle suffered a heart attack and Mr Bryan went into cardiac arrest after being beaten and smothered during the night-time raid.

Jurors heard that Neil pulled two wedding rings and two diamond rings from Mrs Castle’s fingers but failed to find some £4,000 in cash, some of which had been stashed in socks.

No-one witnessed the attack, but screams were heard by neighbours, the court was told.

Police were called to the address on August 23 1993 and found Mrs Castle’s body slumped in an armchair, with her brother lying on the floor.

While a hammer and a screwdriver were recovered from the crime scene, the killings went unsolved for nearly 30 years until Neil’s DNA was found on the knot of a strap used to tie Mr Bryan’s hands.

Neil, who had convictions for some 15 burglaries between 1973 and 1998, told jurors that he accepted his DNA was found at the scene of the killings but denied he had been there or knew the victims.