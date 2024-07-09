Police issue CCTV of arson attack on family home which killed 26-year-old man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police issue CCTV of arson attack on family home which killed 26-year-old man

By Press Association
West Midlands Police have released CCTV showing an offender starting a fatal fire in Wolverhampton and running away after almost being engulfed in flames (West Midlands Police/PA)
Detectives investigating a fatal arson attack have released CCTV showing an offender starting the blaze and running away after almost being engulfed in flames.

Akashdeep Singh, 26, died in hospital after the severe fire at his home, which left a 16-year-old boy in a life-threatening condition, a 52-year-old woman with life-changing injuries, and two other people also injured.

The fire at Mr Singh’s family home in Plascom Road, East Park, Wolverhampton, broke out at around 1am on Tuesday June 25.

On Tuesday, West Midlands Police issued a video clip from a security camera, showing a person smashing and then removing a window, before setting light to an accelerant, believed to be petrol.

Plascom Road fire
The damage caused to Akashdeep Singh’s family home in East Park, Wolverhampton, by the arson attack (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards said the footage shows a concerted attempt to cause a significant blaze.

Speaking at force headquarters in Birmingham, the senior officer urged the offender caught in the footage and anyone else involved in the offence to turn themselves in.

Mr Edwards said: “Our appeal today with the release of the CCTV is to anyone who knows anything about this – do you recognise the person in the CCTV?

“They may have been injured from burns or their clothing certainly might have been damaged. Do you know that person? Has that person confided in you?

“Who else was involved? Obviously it would take some significant degree of planning.”

Wolverhampton fire
Emergency services at the scene in Plascom Road, East Park, Wolverhampton, on Tuesday June 25 (Jacob King/PA)

As well as appealing for information about the motive for the offence, Mr Edwards issued a direct appeal for those involved to contact the police.

He said: “I would like to appeal to the person or people responsible… your actions already have had significant consequences – a 26-year-old man is dead, his family are grieving.

“We have officers dedicated to bringing you to justice. I am asking you to do the right thing and come forward and hand yourself in the police.”

Two of those injured remain in hospital in a critical but stable condition, while two others were treated for minor injuries.

Wolverhampton fire
Fire crews at the scene of the deadly blaze (Jacob King/PA)

In a statement issued through police, relatives of the victim said: “Our family is deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Akashdeep Singh’s passing.

“He was a kind, helpful, and deeply religious person whose loss brings us immense pain that will remain with us for the rest of our lives.

“A true hero, our precious son, whose boundless kindness, infectious laughter, and unwavering love filled our lives with immeasurable joy, his memory will forever be cherished, and the depth of his absence is profoundly felt every single day.”