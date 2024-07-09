William reunited with flying instructor on ‘nostalgic’ return to RAF base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William reunited with flying instructor on ‘nostalgic’ return to RAF base

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales at RAF Valley (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales at RAF Valley (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales has been reunited with his flying instructor on a nostalgic visit to his former air base.

William was greeted by “typical Anglesey weather” when he arrived amid wind and rain at RAF Valley in North Wales at about midday on Tuesday.

The prince, who served at the base for three years, became Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley last August after taking over the role from the King.

The Prince of Wales walks with an RAF officer on the tarmac
William arrives at RAF Valley in Anglesey (Chris Jackson/PA)

After his umbrella blew inside out when he arrived on Tuesday, he told crews: “It wouldn’t feel like home if I wasn’t back here on a day like this.”

Rain had cleared by the time he visited the air traffic control tower, giving him a view of the Llyn Peninsula, and he said: “It’s a bit of nostalgia for me.”

The prince and the Princess of Wales, who is undergoing cancer treatment, lived together on Anglesey as newlyweds when he served as an RAF search and rescue pilot at the base from 2010 to 2013.

William chatted with instructors, trainees and engineers over a cup of tea, which he drank from a Prince of Wales mug, and met his former flying instructor Captain Brian Wills.

Capt Wills said: “It was great, really nice to see him. The last time I saw him was 2009.

“I get asked a lot how was it training him and what extra privileges did he have, but I treated him like anybody else.

William talks with children holding Welsh flags
William meets members of the public at the air base (Chris Jackson/PA)

“He did everything exactly as anybody else would have done.”

He said the prince had stayed in touch, sending a bottle of whisky and a birthday card when he turned 50 two years ago.

He added: “It was very nice to catch up.”

During the visit, William joined fire crews in a simulation exercise, operating a hose from inside a fire engine to put out flames on an “iron hawk” jet, used for the practice drills.

Speaking to firefighters afterwards, he said: “It was good fun.”

He joked he had been “trying to get the media with the hose” but the crew with him were “very well-behaved”.

William presented the Prince of Wales award for the best qualified flying instructor to Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming, and met the response team from the RAF Mountain Rescue Service (MRS).

Prince of Wales visit to Anglesey
William talks RAF Mountain Rescue Service personnel (Chris Jackson/PA)

Corporal Rachel Varney said: “He was asking what had changed over the years with the kit, because a lot of it will be different to what he used.

“He was lovely to speak to and he understands it because he’s worked with us before.”

William was waved off by families stationed on the base, who held Welsh flags.

Rita Millan, who has worked in the Thrift Shop on the base for 20 years, said she had welcomed him back.

She said: “We used to see him all the time time passing in his car and he used to wave.

“He said he loved coming back to visit us.

“I said to him I hope Catherine is on the mend and we’re praying for her and to send her our love. He said he would tell her.”

Her colleague Denise Stock added: “He said he misses it here.”