News

Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Walsall

By Press Association
Police and forensics officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Walsall (Jacob King/PA)
A man and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Walsall, West Midlands.

Police detained the suspects, aged 22, 18 and 17; overnight in connection with the killing in Well Lane, Blakenall, which happened shortly after 5pm on Monday.

The victim, a man who was in his 20s, died at the scene while another male was wounded and is receiving treatment for injuries which are not life-threatening.

Walsall fatal shooting
A scenes of crime officer in Well Lane, Walsall (Jacob King/PA)

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “At this stage, we believe this to have been a targeted attack.

“We understand how distressing and alarming incidents of this nature are so there will be an increase in police presence around the area over the next few days.”

Section 60 powers were put in place across Walsall until 2pm on Tuesday, allowing officers to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.