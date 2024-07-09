Weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter parts of UK

By Press Association
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wales and parts of western England, while a rain warning is in place for northern Scotland (Lewis Whyld/PA)
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wales and parts of western England, while a rain warning is in place for northern Scotland (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast across Tuesday and Wednesday.

A thunderstorm warning has been put in place covering Wales and parts of western England, while a rain warning has been issued for northern Scotland ahead of showers of up to 90mm.

The thunderstorm warning spans most of Wales, including Powys and Gwynedd, with affected areas in England including Manchester and Birmingham.

The Met Office said thundery downpours are forecast from 2pm on Tuesday until the end of the day and may lead to flooding in some areas.

Rainfall of 10-20mm is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30mm in a few hours, the forecaster added.

Motorists are likely to experience delays to their journeys because of flooded roads and spray, the forecaster warned.

Heavy rain
There was a warning over heavy rainfall (David Davies/PA)

Some homes and businesses may also be at risk of flooding alongside a small chance of damage from lightning strikes.

The thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to move northwards from Tuesday afternoon, slowly dying out during the evening.

The yellow weather warning in northern Scotland comes as 90mm of rainfall is expected in the worst affected areas from 10pm on Tuesday until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office said widespread rainfall of 20-30mm is forecast, though this could reach 50-75mm in areas which experience heavier bursts of rain.

The Met Office said those in the affected areas – including Angus, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands – should expect difficult driving conditions because of flooding and spray, with the possibility some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

The forecaster added there was a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater which could cause a danger to life.

There is also a chance train and bus services may have to be cancelled.

Unsettled cloudy weather – with bursts of rain and humid conditions – is forecast more generally across the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday, before conditions warm up slightly and turn drier to end the week.

Central England is expected to enjoy the UK’s warmest weather this week with temperatures of up to 22C on Wednesday while the country’s coldest temperature of 3C is forecast in rural Scotland on Thursday evening.