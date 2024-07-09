Delaying diabetes for four years through diet and exercise ‘reduces mortality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Delaying diabetes for four years through diet and exercise ‘reduces mortality’

By Press Association
Researchers said even just a few years of maintaining prediabetic status could yield benefits for years to come (Simon Dawson/PA)
Delaying diabetes for four years through diet and exercise can reduce the long-term risk of death for people with prediabetes, new research indicates.

The study suggests these changes should be considered as a way to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

The research indicates that making changes such as eating a healthy diet and getting more exercise, can delay or reduce the chances of developing diabetes in people diagnosed with impaired glucose tolerance (IGT) – commonly called prediabetes.

But it has not been known how long a person must delay diabetes to ensure better health in the future.

The researchers found that people who were able to stay non-diabetic for at least four years after their initial diagnosis had a significantly lower risk of dying (26%) and a significantly lower risk of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure.

This effect was not seen in people who remained non-diabetic for less than four years.

Overall, the findings suggest that the longer a prediabetic person can delay developing diabetes, the better their long-term health outcomes will be.

But researchers say even just a few years of maintaining prediabetic status can yield benefits for years to come.

Guangwei Li of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in China, and colleagues, said: “This study suggests that a longer duration of non-diabetes status in those with IGT has beneficial health outcomes and reduces mortality.

“The implementation of effective interventions targeting those with IGT should be considered as part of preventative management for diabetes and diabetes-related vascular complications.”

Prediabetes is when a person’s blood sugars are higher than usual, but not high enough for them to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

It also means they are at high risk of developing diabetes.

The study, published in the Plos Medicine journal, involved 540 prediabetic people who took part in the original Da Qing Diabetes Prevention Study, a six-year trial conducted in Da Qing City in China, starting in 1986.

People were split into four groups – those who made no changes to their lifestyle, following a healthy diet, getting more exercise, or both.