King meets innovators as he hails ‘best of British’ business talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King meets innovators as he hails ‘best of British’ business talent

By Press Association
The King during a reception for recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The King during a reception for recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The King hailed winners of a business prize as representing “the best of British” during a Windsor Castle event staged in their honour.

Charles welcomed companies recognised for their innovation with the King’s Award for Enterprise to his Berkshire home, and chatted to the entrepreneurs and established executives whose practices and products have earned them praise.

The awards are one of the most prestigious business accolades in the country, with winners able to use its emblem for the next five years and many report it boosts their profile and access to new markets.

Among the guests was Jonathan Reynolds, the new Business Secretary, and pointing to the business people Charles told the politician “they represent the best of British”.

King’s Award for Enterprise reception
The King shakes hands with Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Andrew Matthews/PA)

One of the first winners Charles met was the senior team from WeWalk, which has produced a smart walking stick for the visually impaired that can give directions, beep when obstacles are sensed and even provide information about points of interest.

Dr Jean-Marc Feghali, the company’s chief innovation officer, was joined by its chief executive officer Gokhan Mericliler and the King noticed the white stick beeping as there was an obstacle nearby.

Mr Mericliler said: “The King seemed impressed by the voice assisted aspect, being about to talk to the cane, its interactive element, that excited him the most.”

Other winners included Bluewater, which removes harmful phosphorus from rivers and Frugalpac which produces a paper bottle for wines and spirits.

The King also was joined at the drinks reception by the Duke of Kent and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester who mingled with the guests.