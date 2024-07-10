What the papers say – July 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – July 10

By Press Association
What the papers say – July 10
What the papers say – July 10

Football and defence dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers ahead of a Nato summit and Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will announce a review of defence which could bring increased spending and greater numbers for the armed forces.

Defence is also the focus of The Guardian, which says Sir Keir will call on Nato leaders to increase their spending as they meet in Washington.

The Independent says the Prime Minister is flying into “defence budget flak” at the Nato summit, while The Times says he is “playing with fire” by delaying a decision on spending until after the review.

Labour’s policies on migrants come under fire on the front of the Daily Express, shadow home secretary James Cleverly saying the Government has placed a “huge ‘Open’ sign on the White Cliffs of Dover”.

England’s defence features in a different form elsewhere as several papers focus on the Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands, the Daily Mirror focusing on the team spirit in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Daily Star simply urges the England players to “Go For It!” while the Metro says the team stands on the verge of history.

The i focuses on the chief executive of Thames Water, who it says will receive an additional £195,000 bonus despite the firm asking for bill rises to be approved.

A man jailed after being on his phone travelling at 141mph ahead of a crash which killed an eight-month-old baby is dubbed “Britain’s most despicable drink driver” by the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times concentrates on 1,000 jobs being cut at Dyson, which it says deals a blow to Labour’s growth strategy.