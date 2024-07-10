Search launched for ‘specialist and worthy’ design team for Grenfell memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search launched for ‘specialist and worthy’ design team for Grenfell memorial

By Press Association
A search is under way for a team to design a memorial on the Grenfell Tower site (Aaron Chown/PA)
An international search has begun for a “specialist and worthy” team to design a memorial for the site of Grenfell Tower.

Representatives from the local community in west London said the launch of the selection process means the vision for a permanent marker of what happened is “a significant step closer”.

The 72 people who died in the June 2017 blaze deserve nothing less than a “beautiful and lasting memorial”, they added.

A young boy holds a sign saying Respect in front of Grenfell Tower
The design process will have the community at its core, the memorial commission said (Yui Mok/PA)

The aim is to have a final design team selected and announced in spring next year, with hopes that a planning application could be made in 2027 – 10 years on from the fire.

The search for a team has been launched by the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The commission said the intention is to “create a significant, reflective and impactful memorial” to commemorate what happened “and express the love we have for those we have lost and will remember forever”.

The first part of the selection phase is not expected to result in a fixed or final design proposal, it added, saying it is firstly “crucial to find a team with the best people who can adopt a sensitive and inspiring design approach” while working with the community to develop an “early concept”.

A report from the commission last year set out a series of recommendations for a “sacred space” designed to be a “peaceful place for remembering and reflecting”.

It said the space should include a garden, a monument and a dedicated space for the private expression of grief and mourning for the families who lost loved ones.

Views on the use of parts of the tower in any lasting memorial were mixed, the commission said, with some people feeling they “should form part of the memorial” while “others do not agree”.

The commission recognised it was “hugely difficult area with many different views” and said it will “work through how we can respect the sensitivities on all sides”.

The commission has also previously acknowledged that an exact timeline for developing the memorial depends on outside factors including the Government’s decision on the future of the tower, which remains standing with a green heart at the top.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is Housing and Communities Secretary, is responsible for decisions on the future of the tower and it is understood no decision has yet been made.

Ms Rayner is believed to be writing to the Grenfell community and hopes to meet them to hear directly from them in her new role.

In a joint statement, the commission’s 10 community representatives, said: “Launching the memorial design team selection process brings us a significant step closer to turning the Grenfell community’s memorial vision into a physical reality.

“Through this process, we intend to identify and appoint a specialist and worthy design team. A team that has proven experience of working on sensitive and community-focused projects, and who can clearly demonstrate the integrity with which they will approach this vital task.

“The beautiful and lasting memorial to our 72 loved ones deserves nothing less.”

Commission co-chairs Thelma Stober and Lord Paul Boateng said: “Our primary commitment as the commission is to establish a dignified and peaceful space for the Grenfell community to commemorate.

“And our fundamental pledge, from the outset, has been to prioritise the voices and wishes of the entire Grenfell community in the decision-making process, both now and in the future.”

Jane Duncan, RIBA’s competitions architect adviser, said the design process will be “a huge challenge” and it will be “a tricky task” to find the right team who can “draw upon their deepest streams of empathy and delicacy”.

She said: “This incredible and unique design team selection process sits naturally on an international stage, just as the tragedy resonated far across the globe.

“I ask all architects and designers, wherever you may be, to consider if you have the right skills and experience in dealing with many and diverse stakeholders, in sensitivity of approach and compassion, as well as the innovation and creativity to interpret and deliver a wonderful design to meet a very personal and touching brief.”

The Government said it is committed to supporting the commission in the creation of the memorial.

More information at is available at www.grenfelltowermemorial.co.uk/design