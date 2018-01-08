Alton Towers’ new Wicker Man ride will ‘fuse wood and fire’ – and people have questions

Alton Towers has just announced the name of its newest ride.

As details on the Wicker Man rollercoaster emerged, namely that it will fuse “wood and fire” in a world first, people online reacted to the news with a combination of fear and excitement.

NEW FOR 2018: Wicker Man at Alton Towers Resort. The world's first rollercoaster experience fusing wood and fire. #wickermanride https://t.co/3UnVEc9VEX pic.twitter.com/lrNvReoTyq — Alton Towers Resort (@altontowers) January 8, 2018

Despite that combination sounding pretty dangerous, rollercoaster enthusiasts were on board regardless.

Surely fusing wood and fire is called burning? Either way I’m excited — Ben Stephens (@Benjisstephens) January 8, 2018

The coaster will feature a “six-storey high flaming effigy” of the Wicker Man which will “spectacularly ignite into flames as the train bursts through his chest three times”.

Others were more than a little confused at the theme park’s move.

people say it’s unbelievable that they’d rebuild Jurassic Park so many times but Alton Towers is out here building a ride that “combines wood and fire” pic.twitter.com/lzUa17eXHk — Hannah Thompson (@H_L_Thompson) January 8, 2018

Might combining wood and fire be the limit for dangerous-sounding rides?

Alton Towers are going to have a Wicker Man themed rollercoaster… THAT'S ACTUALLY ON FIRE? Mental. I can't wait until they make a rollercoaster where they throw actual bombs at the customers. — Blobbem (@Blobbem) January 8, 2018

The ride shares its name with the much-loved 70s horror, so comparisons were inevitably drawn between the new ride and the classic movie.

Alton Towers has just announced it's going to build a gigantic Wicker Man and set it on fire. New CEO, Lord Summerisle promises it will be perfectly safe and definitely not an attempt to sacrifice anyone to the pagan gods. Definitely. — Chris Denton (@severusd) January 8, 2018

The film tells the story of a policeman searching for a missing girl on an island of pagans, and without giving too much away, ends with a dramatic blazing sacrifice.

Can’t wait to dust off the annual passes after winter and get on this!! pic.twitter.com/ISfrJR6b56 — Skinnarbi (@skinnarbi) January 8, 2018

To some, the ride’s concept all sounded a little much.

Alton Towers have revealed their new £16m Wicker Man roller coaster! It's a wooden roller coaster featuring a 6 storey fire structure. What could possibly go wrong? — Jennifer Mills (@jennffer) January 8, 2018

Others had a little more faith in the theme park’s decision.

I love that people are acting like Alton Towers hasn't realised that fire can ignite wood. I reckon they know that and heck they might have even solved that problem pic.twitter.com/ZMwrxvcKIC — raggedyjosh (@RaggedyJosh) January 8, 2018

The Alton Towers website does say the burning man structure at the centre of the attraction will “appear” to burst into flames as the wooden track goes through it, so they may have given the whole fire and wood thing a little thought after all.

Lots of people pointing out that Alton Towers new ride is made of wood and features actual fire. I'm not an expert, but given this is a roller-coaster, at a resort designed specifically for thrill seekers – perhaps this is intentional 😎 — Colin Hancock (@CtrlAltDJC) January 8, 2018

Some social media users had just one concern – they didn’t want any recreations of Nick Cage’s iconic “not the bees!” scene in the much-maligned 1996 Wicker Man remake.

Forget the combination of fire and wood, a ride with real-life bees would be the scariest of all.

Alton Towers new ride is Wicker Man themed. This is amazing! So long as there are no bees that is… pic.twitter.com/mImhd8amGn — Mike Jeavons (@TheOnlyMikeJ) January 8, 2018

The resort says that Wicker Man has undergone “rigorous testing” and the ride’s operators have had hundreds of hours of training ahead of its opening this spring.

In 2015, an accident on the park’s Smiler ride injured 16 people, including two who ended up losing a leg.