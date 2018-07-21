People are sharing the most ‘annoying’ facts they know and some are bizarre

Some facts are fun and interesting, and others can be just plain annoying.

Reddit user Shentai- asked people on the website for their most irritating facts, and they did not disappoint.

Here are 10 of the very best, which might just rub you up the wrong way.

1. The oldest recorded cat was 38 and the oldest dog was 29.

2. Unfortunately, this is mostly true.

Comment from discussion pizzaheadbryan’s comment from discussion "What is a fact that will just straight up annoy me?"

3. This frustrating truth.

4. Some parts of the future haven’t arrived yet.

Comment from discussion toolametoexplain’s comment from discussion "What is a fact that will just straight up annoy me?"

5. Sure…

6. You can never truly touch anything.

Comment from discussion FeralGoatMonster’s comment from discussion "What is a fact that will just straight up annoy me?"

7. Every baby starts as a single cell.

8. This harrowing fact is more than annoying.

Comment from discussion MrMapleBar’s comment from discussion "What is a fact that will just straight up annoy me?"

9. Your ears and nose will never stop growing.

10. Lastly, this strange fact.