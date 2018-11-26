Monday, November 26th 2018 Show Links
Harry arrives in Zambia on solo trip

by Press Association
November 26, 2018, 2:08 pm
The Duke of Sussex receives flowers from a girl upon his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda airport in Lusaka (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

The Duke of Sussex has arrived in Zambia for a two-day visit during which he will attend a commemoration of Zambian military veterans and meet officials, social workers and young entrepreneurs.

A girl with flowers and traditional dancers welcomed Harry after he stepped off a plane in the Zambian capital Lusaka on Monday.

The duke later planned to attend a reception celebrating ties between Britain and Zambia.

Harry’s schedule on Tuesday includes a visit to a military barracks and an event of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which supports the social work of young people worldwide, and of which he is president.

Zambian traditional dancers perform for the Duke of Sussex upon his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda airport in Lusaka
Zambian traditional dancers perform upon Harry’s arrival in Lusaka (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Harry will also visit Circus Zambia, which provides educational and job opportunities to young people, and BongoHive, a Zambian technology and innovation centre that helps entrepreneurs.

