Hong Kong students plan to strike as commutes disrupted

Students in Hong Kong are planning to strike on the first day of classes following the summer holiday.

The strike on Monday was planned as a continuation of nearly three months of fiery anti-government protests in Hong Kong, where mass demonstrations have called for electoral reforms and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

The youth-dominated movement will be tested as classes resume and many protesters are expected to go back to school.

Students wearing gas masks and helmets stage a rally outside Queen’s College in Hong Kong (AP Photo)

A strike is scheduled for Monday afternoon, with student protesters planning to skip classes and congregate at a public square in central Hong Kong.

At St Francis’ Canossian College, a girls’ school, uniformed students knelt in a line and held up hand-painted signs that read: “The five major demands: Not one is dispensable.”

The protesters’ demands include dropping charges against demonstrators who have been arrested and formally withdrawing an extradition bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.

Some demonstrators disrupted the morning commute by blocking train doors, attempting to evade riot police by moving quickly between multiple public transit stations.

Police remove the face mask of a protester after he blocked train door at a subway station in Hong Kong (AP)

Officers at Lok Fu station hit protesters with batons and arrested one. Another three were arrested at Lai King station.

On Sunday, MTR suspended train services to the airport after several hundred protesters gathered there following calls online to disrupt transportation.

They blocked buses arriving at the airport but police in riot gear kept them out of the terminal.

The protesters accuse Beijing and the government of Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam of eroding the autonomy and civil liberties promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.