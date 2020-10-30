Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A strong earthquake has struck between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey’s western Izmir province and causing some damage in Samos.

There were reports of people trapped beneath rubble in Izmir. Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said three injured people were pulled from the wreckage of a building.

Some damage was also reported on the Greek island of Samos, to buildings and the road network. The director of the hospital in Samos said four people had been treated for light injuries.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometres and registered at 6.6 magnitude. The emergency authority said it had sent search and rescue teams to Izmir.

People stand outside their homes in Izmir (Ismail Gokmen/AP)

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicentre 13 kilometres north-north-east of Samos.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0. It is common for preliminary magnitudes to differ in the early hours and days after a quake. Multiple aftershocks struck the region.

Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk that about 20 buildings had collapsed. The city is the third biggest in Turkey with about 4.5 million residents.

Turkey’s interior minister tweeted that six buildings in the city had been destroyed, and there were cracks in buildings in six other provinces.

Environment and urban planning minister Murat Kurum said people were trapped under the wreckage and rescue efforts were under way.

Videos posted on Twitter showed flooding in the immediate aftermath of the quake in Izmir’s Seferhisar district. Turkish officials and broadcasters called on people to stay off the streets after reports of traffic congestion.

At least six buildings were levelled in Izmir (Ismail Gokmen/AP)

Turkish media showed the wreckage of a multiple-storey building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to start rescue efforts.

At least one woman was pictured being helped from the rubble of a collapsed building, and smoke was filmed in several spots in central Izmir.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage in the city, Turkey’s largest.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as the capital Athens, and in Bulgaria.

Greek seismologist Efthymios Lekkas told Greek state television ERT that it was still too early to say whether this was the main earthquake, although he said it was likely.

“It is an event that is evolving,” mr Lekkas said, adding that some damage had been reported in parts of Samos.

A tsunami warning was issued, with residents of the Samos area told to stay away from the coast. Water rose above the dock in the main harbour of Samos and flooded the street.

Residents have been told to stay away from buildings as aftershocks rattled the area. Local officials told state media there were reports of damage to buildings and part of the island’s road network.