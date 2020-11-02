Actor Eddie Hassell killed in shooting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The actor Eddie Hassell has died aged 30 after a shooting in Texas, police have said

Hassell was best known for his roles in US television show Surface and the 2010 film The Kids Are All Right.

The shooting happened early on Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

R.I.P. Eddie Hassell…. Tragic. So talented and full of life. You'll be missed my friend. @eddiehassell pic.twitter.com/SMtlWLyDNB — Gary Cairns (@GaryCairnsII) November 2, 2020

Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking.

Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been made but police said the car has since been recovered.