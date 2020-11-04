Tate McRae: It’s ‘really cool’ how musicians are adapting to the pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tate McRae has said it has been “really cool” to see how many musicians have been able to make the most out of the pandemic by finding new ways to engage with fans.

The singer, 17, said that TikTok has “taken over” and social media has become the “main source” of distributing new music.

McRae told the PA news agency: “I think honestly it is really cool to see how many artists are actually making the most out of quarantine and creating music and music videos so I’m happy to see things are still going on.”

However, McRae, who has 1.2 million Instagram followers, said that despite social media allowing her to engage with fans, she still missed performing live.

“I think (the worst thing) is just lacking live performances and seeing real people and working with real people,” she said.

“The energy in the room is everything.”

She added that she hopes the coronavirus pandemic will have “cleared up” by next year in time for her scheduled tour.

“I feel like everyone forgets how important festivals and concerts are and how much they bring people together. A lot of people look forward to that in their year,” she said.

The You Broke Me First singer said she is looking forward to the UK leg of her tour, which is set to see her perform in several cities next year.

“I’m so excited. I remember tour was so fun when I went last time,” she said.

“I only went for like a month to like seven cities but it was the best time ever and I want to go again so bad.”

The Canadian added that she is keeping her “fingers crossed” that it won’t be cancelled, adding that that “everyone’s going to go absolutely crazy” by then if restrictions are not lifted.

Sam Smith is also due to perform at the MTV EMAs (Matt Crossick/PA)

The singer is set to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) later this week.

Other artists who will be performing during the ceremony include Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Alicia Keys and DaBaby.

McRae said she is “so excited for another show to go on”.

“I think we need some music in our life right now,” she said.

The EMAs will take place on Sunday at 8pm.