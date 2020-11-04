Dillian Whyte has ‘lost his chance’ of facing Tyson Fury for heavyweight title

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren has ruled out the possibility of giving Dillian Whyte a crack at his world heavyweight title in December.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn raised the prospect after Whyte’s scheduled rematch against Alexander Povetkin fell through when the Russian tested positive for coronavirus.

WBC champion Fury’s opponent for a projected early December homecoming is yet to be officially confirmed – but Warren is adamant it will not be Whyte, who was knocked out by Povetkin in August.

Dillian Whyte’s rematch against Alexander Povetkin has been postponed (Nick Potts/PA)

Warren told talkSPORT: “We’re not in the business of bailing out Dillian Whyte.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Dillian Whyte get absolutely poleaxed in his last fight?

“At the time he was mandatory challenger to Tyson and they kept banging on about it… but they stupidly put him in with Povetkin and that’s it, he’s lost his chance.”

Eddie Hearn had proposed matching Dillian Whyte with Tyson Fury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Germany’s Agit Kabayel, who scored a majority decision win over Derek Chisora in 2017, is in pole position to land the December fight with Fury.

Warren added: “That’s what we want for Tyson, that’s the preferred opponent.

“Hopefully we’ll get it over the line and if not we’ll look at someone else, but it certainly won’t be against Dillian Whyte.”