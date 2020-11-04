Michael J Fox opens up about ongoing health struggles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Michael J Fox has said he is “having a really good time” in his life, despite his ongoing health issues.

The Back To The Future star was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease nearly 30 years ago but has also told People magazine he had a tumour removed from his spine and broke his arm.

He told the publication he is grateful for having got through the “darkest times”.

Fox said his worst moment came when he fell in his kitchen and broke his arm.

“I just snapped. I was leaning against the wall in my kitchen, waiting for the ambulance to come, and I felt like, ‘this is as low as it gets for me’.”

The actor said he thought “there’s no bright side to this, no upside”.

“Parkinson’s, my back, my arm… it still didn’t add up to moving the needle on the misery index compared to what some people go through.”

He said his “gratitude is deeper now, from having gotten through the darkest times”.

“My life now is quiet, and I’m actually having a really good time,” Fox said.

“People don’t believe me, but I love life.”

Since opening our doors in 2000, The Michael J. Fox Foundation has had an ambitious goal: find a cure for Parkinson’s… Posted by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research on Sunday, November 1, 2020

He said he enjoys spending time with his family and added: “I love that I don’t do a lot of useless stuff that I used to do, because I don’t have the energy or the time.

“I’m grateful that I went through a crucible there in my late 50s.

“I figured some of this crap out finally, and it didn’t haunt me into my 70s and 80s.”

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s in 1991. He founded The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which has awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in research funding.