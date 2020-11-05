Joe Biden’s team hails ‘positive story’ but urges supporters to ‘stay patient’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joe Biden’s campaign is expressing optimism at the ultimate result of the election but warning supporters to “stay patient and stay calm” as vote counting continues.

Mr Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said, on a briefing call with reporters that “the story of today is going to be a very positive story” for their campaign, but cautioned that as the counting continues, “we need to allow it to get done and get done well”.

She says the campaign expects their lead to fluctuate in some states as more votes come in.

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Ms O’Malley Dillon also charged that legal challenges by President Donald Trump’s campaign to halt vote counting in some states and seek a recount in Wisconsin are a “flailing strategy” that are an “attempt to distract and delay” from the results of the election.

Neither Mr Biden nor Mr Trump has yet passed the threshold of 270 in the Electoral College that determines the victor.

Several key states were too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.