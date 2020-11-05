Pastor who ‘turned Justin Bieber’s life around’ leaves church

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Pentecostal pastor who Justin Bieber has previously credited with changing his life has left the church after he said he was “unfaithful” to his wife.

Carl Lentz, of Hillsong Church New York City, announced his time as a pastor there had “come to an end” in a post on social media.

Lentz is known for his celebrity connections and has previously been interviewed by US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

He wrote on Instagram: “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that.

“This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.

“I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

He added: “We, the Lentz family, don’t know what this next chapter will look like, but we will walk into it together very hopeful and grateful for the grace of God.”

In 2015 Bieber attended a five-day church conference in Sydney which Lentz was appearing at.

Afterwards, Bieber told the Ten Network: “I’m glad to know him. He’s changed my life.”