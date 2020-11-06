Green Bay Packers breeze past San Francisco 49ers with first-half dominance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in the first half did the damage as the Green Bay Packers saw off the San Francisco 49ers 34-17.

Rodgers got the Packers off to a strong start on the opening drive, capped with a 36-yard pass to Davante Adams for a score.

Two more TD passes – a one-yard to Marcedes Lewis and a 52-yard throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling – came in the second, with the Niners only getting a field goal on the board before the half.

Valdes-Scantling got his second touchdown reception after the half and two Mason Crosby field goals put the Packers up 34-3 with 6:15 left on the clock.

With the result beyond doubt, a San Francisco side depleted by injuries put two touchdowns on the board, stand in quarterback Nick Mullins finding Richie James for a 41-yard score, and Jerick McKinnon with a rushing score at the death.