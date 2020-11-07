Eddie Van Halen’s son shares touching tribute one month after rocker’s death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eddie Van Halen’s son has paid a touching tribute to the late rock great, saying it has been “really hard” following his death.

Van Halen, guitarist and creative force of the chart-topping band he gave his name to, died last month at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

His death was met with an outpouring of grief from the music industry and beyond.

Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, has shared an emotional tribute to mark one month since he died.

Alongside a black-and-white selfie of the pair on Instagram, he wrote: “1 month. Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind.

“I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything.”

Wolfgang, Van Halen’s bassist, added: “I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you.”

Wolfgang, 29, broke the news of his father’s death. He said he died following a “long and arduous” battle with cancer.

Wolfgang added: “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”