Robert MacIntyre clinches Cyprus Showdown title with brilliant clutch finish

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre produced a brilliant finish to claim his first European Tour title in the Cyprus Showdown.

MacIntyre birdied four of his last six holes at Aphrodite Hills to card a seven-under-par 64 and finish a shot ahead of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura.

The 24-year-old from Oban was inches away from a hole-in-one on the 17th and tapped in for birdie to briefly take the outright lead before Kawamura birdied the 18th to complete a 65.

Gwan Bobby Mac https://t.co/zUv7og6XI4 — ByTheMinute Golf (@ByTheMinGolf) November 8, 2020

That left MacIntyre needing to birdie the last to win and the left-hander followed a perfect drive with a solid approach before safely two-putting from 20 feet to secure victory.

An emotional MacIntyre told Sky Sports: “It’s what I’ve been working for. It’s been a difficult few months for me, only my family know what’s gone on.

“I can’t believe it.”