Carlos Soler scores hat-trick of penalties as Valencia thrash Real Madrid

Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties as Valencia handed out a 4-1 thrashing to LaLiga champions Real Madrid at the Mestalla on Sunday.

Karim Benzema had fired the visitors into an early lead, but Soler struck three times from the spot while Raphael Varane scored an embarrassing own goal to add salt into the wounds for Madrid.

It meant Zinedine Zidane suffered the joint-biggest defeat of his managerial career at Madrid and it was only the second time they had conceded four under the Frenchman.

4⃣-1⃣ IT'S OVER! AND IT'S A BIG WIN! pic.twitter.com/qyhYRMVa0k — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) November 8, 2020

Without Eden Hazard, who has tested positive for coronavirus, the away side started strongly and went in front after 23 minutes.

Marcelo and Vinicius combined impressively before Benzema was found on the edge of the area and he drilled in to continue his excellent goalscoring form.

That was as good as it would get for the reigning champions though, with Lucas Vazquez conceding a penalty six minutes later which led to Valencia levelling up the scores.

Soler was forced to retake his spot-kick, but he made no mistake at the second time of asking and Varane then inadvertently beat Thibaut Courtois with a bizarre own goal via a chip at the end of the first period.

Raphael Varane, right, scored an own goal in Real Madrid’s defeat at Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Valencia had their tails up now and earned another opportunity in the 52nd minute when Marcelo was penalised.

Soler kept his cool again from 12 yards and the midfielder was provided with the chance to take home the match ball with 63 minutes on the clock.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos handled on that occasion and the 23-year-old Valencia academy graduate dispatched with supreme confidence to cap a great night for Javi Gracia’s men.