BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson

K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared as holograms in front of a cheering crowd on hundreds of screens at the virtual ceremony.

Absent from the ceremony was bandmate Jesy Nelson, who is unwell, but that did not stop the trio from delivering an energetic performance of their hit Sweet Melodies, which was filmed in London.

Nelson also missed the final of the band’s talent show Little Mix: The Search on Saturday night.

Welcoming the audience to the MTV ceremony, Edwards said: “Nothing has the power to bring people together like music.”

The band won the best pop and best UK and Ireland act while Korean megastars BTS picked up four honours, including best song for Dynamite, best group, best virtual live and biggest fans.

.@littlemix could sing me sweet melodies every day for the rest of my life and I'd never complain!! 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/3x7wKf14ah — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 8, 2020

Lady Gaga was named best artist and DJ Khaled was awarded best video for Popstar, his hit with Drake and Justin Bieber.

Cardi B was named best hip hop, Coldplay won best rock, and Hayley Williams snagged the award for best alternative.

Karol G won the new category best Latin, as well as best collaboration for Tusa featuring Nicki Minaj while Yungblud was named best push.

Lewis Hamilton presented the video for good award to H.E.R. for I Can’t Breathe, after giving a speech addressing the unifying force music provides, offering hope, solidarity and comfort during an challenging year.

Lewis Hamilton presenting the award for video for good (MTV/PA)

Rapper Doja Cat took the best new award and opened the show by crawling out of a TV set onto a stage of daisies and grass to deliver a performance of her hit, Say So.

DJ David Guetta won the award for best electronic and performed Let’s Love live for the first time with Raye while immersed in a waterfall of lights at the Szechenyi Baths, in Budapest, one of the largest spa baths in Europe.

Catch up on MTV EMAs on November 9 at 11pm on MTV.