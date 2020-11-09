T20 star Rashid Khan agrees to Sussex return for Vitality Blast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sussex have re-signed the world’s number one Twenty20 bowler, Rashid Khan, for next year’s Vitality Blast.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner played for the county in 2018 and 2019 but did not return to Hove this summer due to calendar clashes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks with the prolific 22-year-old have now led to him agreeing to turn out for the Sharks in 2021. Khan has just passed the 300 wicket mark in T20s during a starring role for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

“I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast,” he said.

“Ever since my arrival on the south coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me. I look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and really hope we will be back playing in front of our loyal supporters soon.”

James Kirtley, newly appointed as Sussex’s T20 head coach, was delighted to seal the deal.

“To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team’s wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome,” Kirtley said.

“We endeavour to keep the worldwide profile high of our T20 team and Rash is one of the best performing and well-known players in the game.

“Add to that the fact that he is a hugely popular and respected figure in our dressing room and with everyone around the club and this is a big boost for us ahead of next year’s Blast.”