Larsa Pippen says Kanye West ‘brainwashed’ Kardashians against her

Socialite Larsa Pippen has claimed Kanye West “brainwashed” the Kardashian family against her.

Pippen had been a close friend of the sisters but they unfollowed each other on social media earlier this year.

Pippen, the ex-wife of retired NBA star Scottie Pippen, appeared on a podcast and said Kim Kardashan West’s rapper husband was behind the rift.

Larsa Pippen has said Kim Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West, is behind her rift from the reality TV star (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking that, like, I don’t even know what,” she said.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Pippen, 46, added: “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was, like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’, (and) that kind of had something to do with it.”

Pippen said she used to have a “great relationship” with West and he would confide in her over the phone.

However, she claims she blocked his number after he would call throughout the night, something she says “really upset him”.

She said: “If Kanye feels like Kim and him are better without me, then let them be without me. Do I look like I’m suffering? Was it hurtful? Yes. This shall pass, too.”

Pippen also denied rumours she had an affair with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s two-year-old daughter True.

“I would never do that,” she said.