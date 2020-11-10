Zendaya opens up about about her nerves ahead of Emmy win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Zendaya has admitted to being “very nervous” ahead of her acceptance speech at the Emmys.

The 24-year-old Euphoria star made history in September becoming the youngest actress to win the outstanding drama lead award, for her turn as drug addict Rue in HBO’s drama.

The US singer and actress appeared from her home due to Covid-19 restrictions, surrounded by her delighted family, and fought back tears while clutching the golden Emmy trophy.

Speaking during an interview with Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for Elle UK, she said she was glad she was able to celebrate with her family.

She said: “I was nervous about the possibility of having to get up and speak. So I was like, ‘Okay, let me just write down a few little bullet points.’

“Usually I would just go up there and say what’s in my heart, but everybody was like, ‘No, I think you should definitely write something down.’

“So the day of, I just wrote a little thing down to have just in case. And that was very helpful. I was very nervous, but I’m glad my family was there.

“Everybody was there and screaming, as my family does. We are a very loud family, and I was worried that they were going to be screaming for too long. And the little clock would start ticking, and I’d be like, ‘Ah, thank you.’ And then it would be over.

“I got to feel all fancy and put on this beautiful custom (Armani Prive) gown and do my hair and makeup and then just be with my family in the living room, which was actually quite nice. And we got to take pictures in the house, so I knew I would be happy with them.”

Timothee Chalamet (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Zendaya, who addressed the lack of hope felt by some young people during her speech, said it remained important to find “joy and beauty” in life.

She said: “Well, my intention there was really just to be honest, because it feels like a very hopeless time, specifically in this country.

“I know a lot of my peers feel enraged and exhausted and tired of living and growing up in a system that feels like it wasn’t built for us.

“At this moment in time, it is hard to find joy and beauty in things, and I really think that is important. Right now, we as black people need to embrace joy and not let it be taken away from us.”

The pair also discussed their roles in forthcoming sci-fi epic Dune, which has been pushed back to late next year.

Zendaya said: “Oh, man. I had a great fricking time. I felt like such a badass, just wearing that suit and walking around on these beautiful rock formations. It felt cool and so exciting to be part of the magic.”

The December issue of Elle UK is on sale from November 10.