Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers charged with drink-driving in Malibu

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has been charged with drink-driving after police were called to a minor collision in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Irish star, known for films including Bend It Like Beckham and Mission: Impossible III, was arrested on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Meyers, 43, was taken to a local station and released on Monday with a citation. He was ordered to appear in court in February next year.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has been charged with drink-driving following an incident in Malibu (Ian West/PA)

Police would not release Meyers’ blood alcohol level. No injuries were reported from the collision.

Meyers has previously battled alcohol issues.

In 2018 he was reportedly detained by police at LAX airport after getting into a verbal altercation with wife Mara Lane and using an e-cigarette on an American Airlines flight.

In July of that year he opened up about his battle with alcohol, saying he does not “suffer from alcoholism, I suffer from an allergy to alcohol”.

Meyers married Lane in 2016 and they have a three-year-old son, Wolf. On Tuesday Lane shared an Instagram video showing Wolf playing in a swimming pool.

She captioned the post: “I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies.”