Denzel Washington ‘safe’ after firefighters called to his LA mansion over smoke

Firefighters were called to Hollywood actor Denzel Washington’s Los Angeles home after reports of smoke coming from the building.

A representative for the star told the PA news agency these was no fire and “everyone is OK and safe”.

Los Angeles Fire Department said it was called shortly after 8pm local time to a four-story mansion in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to Denzel Washington’s LA mansion (PA)

No flames were discovered and firefighters were using thermal imaging cameras to find the source of the smoke, the service said.

The investigation was focused on one of several furnaces in the home that may have been recently serviced, they added.

Washington, 65, has been married to wife Pauletta since 1983.

He is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation and has won two Academy Awards.

His first, for best supporting actor, was for his portrayal of a Union Army soldier in 1989 Civil War drama Glory.

Washington won the best actor Oscar for his turn as corrupt detective Alonzo Harris in 2001 crime thriller Training Day.

In 2016, he received the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globe Awards.

His son, John David Washington, is also a Hollywood star and had the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s recent blockbuster Tenet.