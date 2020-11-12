Liverpool defender Joe Gomez undergoes surgery to repair tendon in left knee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has undergone surgery on the knee injury suffered during an England training session on Wednesday.

The centre-back damaged a tendon in his left knee and has had a successful procedure to repair the problem.

The Reds have confirmed there was no ligament damage, but did not put a timescale on his return.

.@J_Gomez97 has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee. The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2020

A statement on Liverpool’s Twitter feed read: “@J_Gomez97 has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

“The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team.”